The NSW Blues are set to retain Stephen Crichton for the opening game of the 2026 State of Origin series despite his form woes at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The centre has been a walk up starter for the Blues in recent seasons, but with injuries and form showing their hand during the opening weeks of 2026, there were question marks over his selection.

That came with the exceptional form of Kotoni Staggs and Tolutau Koula at club level, however, it's understood both players will be snubbed, with News Corp reporting the Blues will stick solid with both Latrell Mitchell, who is set to be cleared of a back injury, and Crichton, in their three-quarters.

It's likely that, with a bye next week at the Broncos, Staggs could be called into the squad as cover for both players given Mitchell will be also on a modified training plan to cater for his back injury.

Beyond the centres, the reports are suggesting the Blues will name Addin Fonua-Blake to debut in the middle of the park in what is a straight swap for the injured Payne Haas, and that Canberra Raiders rising star Ethan Strange is likely to feature off the bench.

It's believed Manly second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu is a certainty to be selected somewhere after his barnstorming performance against the Tigers on Saturday put icing on his form over the first half of the season, while Wayde Egan has been mentioned in the mix to play at dummy half, with Reece Robson and Blayke Brailey the others in contention.

The Blues have some moving parts still to confirm, and a host of players playing on Sunday who will need to pass as fit to be named.

Elsewhere, it's anticipated that Mitchell Moses and Nathan Cleary will be named in the halves despite fears around both players having similar games.

It means Wests Tigers star Jarome Luai will not be picked.

Laurie Daley will officially name his squad at 7:30am (AEST) on Monday morning.