The Queensland Maroons are set to shake up the State of Origin landscape again, with coach Billy Slater set to drop Reece Walsh and move Kalyn Ponga into the halves.

Ponga has never played halfback before at NRL level, but it's understood he could do just that in the State of Origin opener.

Slater had a number of options to replace the injured Tom Dearden, with the likes of Jamal Fogarty, Sam Walker and even Tanah Boyd floated as potential options.

There was also the chance for Daly Cherry-Evans to earn a recall.

Instead, News Corp are reporting Slater will pick Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga at halfback.

That, however, doesn't mean Brisbane Broncos star Reece Walsh, who has battled form and injury during the first weeks of the 2026 season, will be picked.

Instead, the star fullback who was the player of the 2025 finals series for the Brisbane Broncos, will be dropped, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who has done a stellar job for Queensland in all positions across the back five previously, will wear the number one jumper.

Queensland's outside back injury issues seemingly ensured Tabuai-Fidow would play at either centre or wing to accomodate for the fact both Murray Taulagi and Xavier Coates are unavailable for selection through injury issues.

Instead, Gehamat Shibasaki, who has been dropped by the Broncos at club level this year, is expected to be selected alognside Robert Toia in the centres, while Jojo Fifita is going to be given a debut on the wing alongside Selwyn Cobbo.

Elsewhere, it's understood Queensland are weighing up debuts for Max Plath and Jaxon Purdue, while it was earlier revealed that Briton Nikora is also in line for a spot in the second-row which will be without the injured Jeremiah Nanai.

Slater is expected to officially name his team at 9am (AEST) on Monday morning.