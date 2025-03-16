An argument can be made that the NRL has never been as talented as it is right now.
The league is littered with stars of all ages, from 36-year-old Daly Cherry Evans to 19-year-old Lachlan Galvin.
The quality of the competition is at an all-time high, which is, unfortunately, a reason why many young players are missing out on first-grade playing time.
Whether sitting in New South Wales Cup or playing minimal minutes off the bench, these five youngsters could be the next big thing for their respective clubs in 2025.
4. Latu Fainu - Wests Tigers
Many would remember that Latu Fainu was pegged to nab the No. 6 jersey at the Wests Tigers to start the 2024 season before Lachlan Galvin beat him to the finish line to make his debut.
Fainu was one of the most highly touted juniors coming through the Manly Sea Eagles' ranks. However, the buzz around his potential has slowed down since joining the Tigers.
RELATED >> ‘He's a gun': Luai backs Latu Fainu for a big NRL future
With both Galvin and Jarome Luai occupying the halves, it is unknown where Fainu could fit in this side, but if the Tigers don't implement him soon, they may lose the prodigious half.