An argument can be made that the NRL has never been as talented as it is right now.

The league is littered with stars of all ages, from 36-year-old Daly Cherry Evans to 19-year-old Lachlan Galvin.

The quality of the competition is at an all-time high, which is, unfortunately, a reason why many young players are missing out on first-grade playing time.

Whether sitting in New South Wales Cup or playing minimal minutes off the bench, these five youngsters could be the next big thing for their respective clubs in 2025.