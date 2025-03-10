The Wests Tigers may be coming off three consecutive wooden spoons, but despite their woes, the club has two of the competition's best young rugby league playmakers on their books as they attempt to change their fortunes around.

While all the media attention has been on the halves combination of Lachlan Galvin and Jarome Luai, many have predicted that fellow teammate Latu Fainu has a higher ceiling than both players.

Arriving at the club last season alongside his brother Samuela Fainu, Latu had an injury-interrupted pre-season and failed to string more than three consecutive matches in the top grade after being plagued with multiple hamstring troubles.

However, he has always been touted for big things ever since signing a lucrative $2 million contract with the Manly Sea Eagles as a teenager and was surprisingly the primary five-eighth when he played alongside Galvin in the junior ranks.

As Galvin is set to receive a ton of interest from November 1 from rival teams if he decides against inking an extension with the Tigers, the club may look to Fainu to guide them into the future.

RELATED >> Teen sensation weighs future, set to hit the open market

Now in his second season under Benji Marshall, he not only lost five kilograms and increased his fitness leaves in the pre-season but is currently fully fit and will be hoping he can stay this way over the next few months as he gains experience in the NSW Cup and pushes for a spot in first grade.

"He's a gun," teammate Jarome Luai said.

"He's going to be a really good player and he's going to have a big career in the NRL.

RELATED >> Latu Fainu's second season fuelled by family support

"I think they're both [Lachlan Galvin and Latu Fainu] the same age or around about that but they're two different players.

"They've got their own strengths, and they're going to be scary playmakers for the future ahead."

After a disappointing loss to the Newcastle Knights last week to open up their season, the Tigers are looking to bounce back against the Parramatta Eels who will be without key trio Mitchell Moses, Shaun Lane and Bailey Simonsson.

Coach Benji Marshall will also receive a massive boost as Apisai Koroisau (suspension) and Jahream Bula (injury) will both make their returns to the side in favour of Tristan Hope and Heath Mason.

"When Api or Reamy [Jahream Bula] is back, I think my role won't change," Luai added.

"My focus is just establishing myself, getting myself into the game and just enjoy it.

"I don't want the expectation or the pressure to be too heavy, but I want to enjoy this opportunity."