It has been a long seven seasons for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

From the dizzying heights of breaking one of Australia’s longest-running sporting droughts by winning the 2014 premiership over the Canterbury Bulldogs, the Rabbitohs have been a consistent force since.

While they have made the finals series in five of the seven seasons since however, they have never made it back to the decider or won the premiership.

The last three years have finished in heartbreak - preliminary final losses in all three to the Sydney Roosters 2018, Canberra Raiders 2019 and Penrith Panthers in 2020.

While this Sunday sees the club farewell long-time hero Adam Reynolds, Queensland representative Dane Gagai and coach Wayne Bennett, as well as potentially Benji Marshall, who is still weighing up his future ahead of his first grand final since 2005, we are going to take a look back at the Rabbitohs’ last grand final team.

Here is where they are now.

1. Greg Inglis

Retired

Inglis remained with the Rabbitohs until the midway through the 2019 season. Injuries wreaked havoc on the star, who eventually announced his retirement.

After a year and a half out of the game, much of which he spent working with the Rabbitohs, he returned to the game for the 2021 English Super League season at the Warrington Wolves.

He only lasted three games there though before his time playing the sport was again cut short.

2. Alex Johnston

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Despite almost being forced out of the club at the end of his last contract, Johnston managed to stick around at Redfern and has become one of the game’s best wingers.

A leading try-scorer time and time again, Johnston will run out for his second grand final at the club this weekend and could play a vital part in South Sydney’s damaging left edge.

ALEX JOHNSTON

Wing Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 1.4

Tries 121.7

All Run Metres 2.9

Tackles Made

3. Dylan Walker

Manly Sea Eagles

Walker left the Rabbitohs at the end of the 2015 season, being a marquee signing for the Manly Sea Eagles.

The centre, then half, and now backup middle forward, has played for New South Wales in 2016, but has had to deal with off-field problems during his time at Manly.

Still, he was part of a team in the top four this season and played an increasing role the longer the season went on. He and the Sea Eagles were eventually knocked out by South Sydney in the preliminary finals.

4. Kirisome Auva’a

Retired - club rugby union

Born in Samoa, Auva'a was once touted as one of the best young prospects in the game. He would remain at the Rabbitohs until 2016, before shifting to the Parramatta Eels.

He struggled badly with back injuries though and would eventually retire in 2018 at the age of just 26.

It would appear he is now playing rugby union in Brisbane for Brothers.

5. Lote Tuqiri

Retired

Tuquiri only played a single season at the Rabbitohs, having moved from the Tigers ahead of the 2014 season. He retired after the grand final, playing 16 games during the season.

The code-hopping international star is now "marrying talent and tech in the social influencer game" according to his Twitter bio.

He is also the co-founder of Influencer Marketing Agency.

6. Luke Keary

Sydney Roosters

Keary has gone on to become one of the game's best halfbacks.

Leaving the Rabbitohs at the end of the 2016 season, he has since played almost 100 games for the Sydney Roosters. He played two games for Australia in 2018 and made his State of Origin debut in 2020.

He spent most of the 2021 season out with injury, however, will return as a key figure in the tri-colours charge for 2022.

7. Adam Reynolds

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Reynolds has been the main focal point at the Rabbitohs since the 2014 grand final. The club captain will play his final game for the Rabbitohs in the grand final before shifting to the Brisbane Broncos.

A picture of consistency, the 31-year-old has developed one of the NRL's best kicking games and in many respects has been unlucky to not play more representative football.

ADAM REYNOLDS

Halfback Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 0.3

Try Assists 0.2

Tries 313.8

Kick Metres

8. George Burgess

St George Illawarra Dragons (from 2022)

Burgess remained with the Rabbitohs until the end of the 2019 season, playing 150 games for the club in his time there.

He returned to the English Super League in 2020, however, only played eight games before suffering a serious hip injury which ended up leaving his season over and a release from the club.

Burgess spent 2021 in rehabilitation for his hip and will return to the NRL in 2022 with the Dragons.

9. Apisai Koroisau

Penrith Panthers

Koroisau was one of the players who played his final game for the Rabbitohs in the 2014 grand final. Just 21 years of age at the time, Koroisau only played the grand final in a starting capacity due to Issac Luke's suspension.

He would then hop to the Penrith Panthers in 2015, before spending four years at the Manly Sea Eagles where he turned himself into one of the game's best number nines.

The now 28-year-old moved back to the Panthers in 2020 and has helped his team to back-to-back grand finals where he will come full circle this weekend to take on Wayne Bennett's side.

10. Dave Tyrrell

Retired

The starting prop in that year’s grand final, Tyrrell was an honest toiler making a name for himself in the middle third.

He remained at the Rabbitohs until the end of 2017, before signing on in the Queensland Cup with the Easts Tigers in his home town, Brisbane.

Despite being just 29 years of age during that 2018 season, it would be his last as an NRL player.

11. Ben Te’o

Brisbane Broncos

Now 34 years of age, Te'o left the Rabbitohs following the 2014 grand final to try his hand in English rugby.

He would play the 15-man game in England from 2014 to 2019, before spending brief stints in France and Japan.

He returned to the NRL in mid-2020 with the Brisbane Broncos and has since played 21 games, his 2021 season being ruined by injury.

12. John Sutton

Retired

If any Rabbitoh ever deserved to win a premiership, it was Sutton. Playing for the Bunnies since 2004, the inspirational second-rower had become club captain by the time 2014 rolled around.

Sutton remained in that role until his eventual retirement at the end of the 2019 season.

13. Sam Burgess

Retired

Slammin' Sam played the grand final of 2014 with a fractured cheekbone after an opening-minute collision with another Englishman in James Graham.

That summed up his time at Redfern - always willing to do whatever it took for his team.

He left after that grand final to try his hand at the 15-man game, but returned to the Rabbitohs in 2016 until his eventual retirement due to a shoulder problem in 2019.

14. Jason Clark

Warrington Wolves

Clark was a one-club player during his stint in the NRL, playing for the Rabbitohs from 2009 to 2018 and racking up 172 games for the club.

A useful option off the bench for much of his tenure at the club, Clark would then move to Warrington in England. He has now played almost 60 games for the Wolves, and at the age of 32, is yet to announce his intentions for the 2022 season.

15. Kyle Turner

Retired

Turner was released by the Rabbitohs at the end of the 2019 season, having dealt with multiple injury struggles throughout his career.

He would retire before his 28th birthday following being released, telling the Daily Telegraph at the time that he simply couldn't afford to move his family back to Sydney for the wage being offered, despite interest being shown from NRL clubs.

16. Chris McQueen

Huddersfield Giants

At 34 years of age, Chris McQueen, who turned into a valuable back row and centre option for the Rabbitohs during their 2014 campaign, is showing no signs of slowing down.

He remained with the Rabbitohs until the end of the 2015 season, before spending time with the Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers.

Instead of retiring when he left the Tigers though, he moved to the Huddersfield Giants where he is still playing solidly, having gone past 200 appearances in professional rugby league in September.

17. Thomas Burgess

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Burgess was in just his second NRL season when the Rabbitohs last won the premiership. He will be one of just three players from that day to run out on Sunday evening.

He has only failed to play 20 or more games in a season once since 2014, when he played 19 in 2016. He has been apart of numerous finals campaigns, and played every match for

the Rabbitohs last season.

Now one of their forward leaders, the 29-year-old is approaching 200 NRL games.

THOMAS BURGESS

Prop Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 144.2

All Run Metres 0.2

Tries 1.7

Tackle Breaks

Coach: Michael Maguire

Wests Tigers