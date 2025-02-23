The sound of thousands of Rabbitohs fans' hearts shattering could be heard throughout South Sydney this week after the news broke that their faithful skipper had succumbed to yet another injury.

With the South Sydney Rabbitohs lock out of action for at least half the season, mastermind head coach Wayne Bennett must now find a replacement.

While no player could feel the enormous boots that Murray has vacated, Bennett does have a few options to pick to fill in the No. 13 jersey come Round 1.

Jai Arrow

Returning from injury in Round 1, Jai Arrow finds himself in contention for Murray's position. Souths fans know that Arrow will fill in any hole that is required of him, with the 29-year-old going as far as putting off his surgery last season to help keep his side afloat.

Now he may need to swap positions in order to keep his side in contention again. Arrow's natural position is as a backrower; however, he has played in the No. 13 many times before.

Arrow is known for his hard-nosed defence, never defending below a 90% tackle efficiency at any point in his career. This will make him a reliable anchor in the middle, a major boon for the Rabbitohs defensive line.

Tallis Duncan

Originally poised to play on the edge, young Tallis Duncan is another option to take his skipper's jersey. While he doesn't have the experience that some of his teammates possess, a shift into such a pivotal role may further his development, which could prove fruitful for both his and the South Sydney Rabbitohs long-term plans.

Duncan has often been referred to as being Cameron Murray-esque, both undersized middles who are quick and versatile. Duncan is only just hitting his straps as an NRL player but has produced glimmers of brilliance in his 27 first-grade games. Running just under 100 metres a game in 2024, as well as a 92% tackle efficiency, Duncan is a much more reliable footy player than most 22-year-olds.

Duncan is also a ballplayer akin to Murray, which may edge him a little further in front of his competition. If the young lock can secure his captain's jersey while he's out, we could witness the next breakout star come to light in the NRL.

Keaon Koloamatangi

Keaon Koloamatangi is perhaps most fans' guess for who takes Cameron Murray's jersey. The New South Wales Blues big man filled in for his skipper in 2024, performing at his destructive best while doing it.

Koloamatangi's natural position is as a backrower, although his towering frame and otherworldly size would suggest he's a prop. The 106 kg forward causes havoc for opposing defences, with a devasting running game that secured him five tries last season. He is a natural fit for the middle, a position that some fans argue is his best.

While he doesn't possess the ballplaying skills that Murray has, his dominating presence in the middle more than makes up for that. If Wayne Bennett decides to slot Koloamatangi in the No. 13 jumper, Rabbitohs will surely be delighted.

Can they make the finals without Cameron Murray?

Koloamatangi, Duncan, and Arrow will all do a job in the middle for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but fans of the historic club have a right to be nervous.

Cameron Murray is not only the best lock in the game on his day, but the heart and soul of this Rabbitohs outfit. As soon as he burst onto the scene in 2017, he was beloved not only by fans but by anyone who coached or played with him.

His calm nature and resilience powered the Rabbitohs through dark periods, whether it be a Latrell Mitchell scandal, the departure of Adam Reynolds, or a historically bad run that saw his side drop from first to out of the finals in 2023.

Murray's tenacity and grit will be most missed for Bennett's team this year, which is why the South Sydney Rabbitohs will not make the finals without their skipper leading the charge.