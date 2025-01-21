South Sydney Rabbitohs star Jai Arrow has provided some insight on what his return to footy will look like, news that will surely excite all Rabbitohs fans.

Speaking on the Sportsday podcast last week, Arrow provided an update on when he'd be returning, and what his recovery process has looked like.

Arrow revealed that he is "on track for Round 1", but wouldn't be taking part in any trial games.

His return is set to greatly bolster this South Sydney outfit, who desperately missed his destructive ball running and hard-nosed defence in the back-end of 2024.

While excited for his return to first-grade footy, Arrow admitted that the timeline to his comeback wasn't always clear.

"[I] spoke to the physios a couple weeks ago... I felt like I had a few mixed messages [on] when my return was going to be" Arrow told Sportsday.

"[I have since] been confirmed for Round 1, but no trials this year."

Arrow joked that "the lungs might be burning" after such a long stint on the sidelines, but promised he would be training up to his season debut.

"A lot of hard work needs to be done leading into this year, and we're working really hard to get ourselves physically fit and firing for the season ahead."

The 29-year-old second-rower was battling shoulder pain throughout most of 2024. Although it was clear he needed surgery earlier in the season, Arrow played through the injury to help keep his side afloat with a selection of key troops already missing.

Arrow told World Wide of Sports earlier in the year he was due for surgery, but would put the team first.

"We haven't had the luxury to have me go and get the surgery earlier on because we've had so many injuries.

"I'm actually booked in on my birthday. Getting a new shoulder is the best birthday present I could ever ask for. Happy days if I do get my new shoulder, but if the club or the boys decide that they want me to play on, I'm happy to play on."

Following a Round 19 defeat to the Dolphins, the Rabbitohs star underwent surgery, ruling him out for the rest of 2024.

Arrow will look to return in 2025 under his old coach Wayne Bennett, who is sure to have the boys ready and roaring come Round 1.