Veteran Wests Tigers five-eighth Josh Reynolds is on the outer to retain a bench spot as the option to return to his former club Canterbury appear to be all but gone, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Melbourne Storm recruit Harry Grant looks set to make his debut for the Tigers in the No. 9 role for their next game, which could see Reynolds miss out on the utility bench spot to fellow five-eighth Billy Walters.

Reynolds reached out to the Bulldogs a few weeks ago on a potential return to the club, who then contacted the Tigers about an immediate release for the 31-year-old.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, despite Canterbury coach Dean Pay leaving the door ajar last week for Reynold’s return, sources close to both clubs now state that this won’t happen unless Reynolds will accept minimum wage.

Reynolds has two years remaining on a $750,000-a-year deal, so as due to his price tag and age he is seen as a short-term fix for the Bulldogs, despite the clubs acknowledgement that experience in the pack is needed.

The Tigers have been careful to not let the negotiations affect Reynolds, after the emotional burden of a return to the Bulldogs fell through last year.

Despite technically being unable to approach Reynolds until the last year of his deal, the Tigers were open to any proposal put forth by the Bulldogs. Now though, there has been a lack of contact between the two clubs in the past fortnight.

Tigers co-captain Moses Mbye has stated his belief that Reynolds can stll play first-grade football.

“I personally haven’t spoken to him about it, I think he’s had a tough couple of years and he hasn’t had much reward for the hard work he’s put in, so whatever happens with ‘Grub’, be it here or elsewhere, it would be good to see him playing first-grade footy and back where he belongs. Whatever is best for him I’m certainly supportive.”

Mbye also put his support behind the unproven Grant, saying he is ready to prove himself at first-grade level.

“We have really big expectations of Harry, and what he has shown in his first week of training has been exceptional”

“It’s a good headache to have for the head coach. We’ve got depth, which is something we haven’t had the past couple of seasons.”