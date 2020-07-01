Benji Marshall is still part of the West Tigers plans moving forward, according to coach Michael Maguire.

There have been reports that the Kiwi international could be on his way out of West Tigers as Parramatta and other NRL clubs have been linking him to a move away from Leichardt Oval.

Despite, Maguire dropping him earlier in the season, both have the same outlook on helping the Tigers break into the finals for the first time since 2011.

“We talk a lot about where the club is going and he is very much a part of that. He is a leader and an experienced player who can have a massive influence on or off the field,” Maguire said.

Marshall appeared on NRL 360 to reconfirm that he is not going anywhere and that he is committed to helping the Tigers whether that’s on the field or off the field.

“Not once have I said I wanted to leave, or I wasn’t happy,” he told NRL 360.

“It is what it is, I can’t control what happens at the time and what happens with the halves at our team.

“What I am going to do is control what I can control. I can still have an impact on the team’s performance without playing, based on what I do at training.”

Marshall conceded that the needed a little more work on his gameplay in the earlier stages of the season and that’s why he was demoted to the sidelines.

“At the start I thought it might have more to do with game management but the coach pointed out a few things I can do better defensively, missing a few tackles,” he said.

“It’s a game of two halves, my attack’s been awesome but my defence has to be better.

“For the last three weeks I’ve been warming up as 18th man on standby for in case someone else gets injured.

“I love our club, and I’ll be back there playing.”