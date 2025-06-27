The injury woes at the Wests Tigers have continued with star dummy-half Apisai Koroisau ruled out of next week's Round 18 match against the Sydney Roosters on Sunday afternoon.

Already without Jahream Bula (hamstring) and Jarome Luai (Origin duties) for the match against the Roosters, the club will now also be without their skipper after he suffered a head knock and will now undergo the NRL's 11-day mandatory stand-down policy.

Tristan Hope is likely to replace him in the side, with all reports indicating that young gun Tallyn Da Silva has played his final game for the club and is set to join either the Manly Sea Eagles or Parramatta Eels at this stage.

The injury to Koroisau comes as Manly Sea Eagles head coach fired up at reporters in his post-match press conference due to the handling of moving Tom Trbojevic from the fullback position to the centres.

Winning the clash, the Sea Eagles ended a two-match losing streak and have now moved back into the top eight as they attempt to make a late run for the 2025 NRL Finals series.

“Everyone's been telling me for the last 18 months, you need to put Turbo to centre because, physically, it looks after him, and then when I do it, I get criticised,” Seibold said.

“I just want him to enjoy his footy, and I just thought if you put him to centre it frees him up a little bit.

“He's playing next to (Daly Cherry-Evans), they've played a lot of footy together. He's the Australian centre.

“Just to get him feeling good and feeling like when he's at his best, just doing his thing.

“It's not a forever thing. We'll stick with it next week (against the Rabbitohs) I think and then we'll take a breath and sort of see how it's all shaping up after that bye (in Round 19).”