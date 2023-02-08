Wests Tigers forward Alex Seyfarth has revealed that he rejected a three-year offer from the New Zealand Warriors in a bid to remain in Sydney.

The 24-year-old has amassed 33 NRL games since his 2020 debut, even starting six games last season despite the Wests Tigers struggles. However a recruitment drive that's delivered David Klemmer, John Bateman and Isaiah Papali'i doesn't bode well for the youngster.

Seyfarth is far from being guaranteed an extension at Concord, the incoming arrivals coupled with young forwards Stefano Utoikamanu, Fonua Pole, Justin Matamua, Shawn Blore and Alex Twal all clogging the lane for Seyfarth to become a regular member of the side.

WWOS reports that Seyfarth finally got the call he was waiting for last week, the New Zealand Warriors offering the forward a three-year deal with a hefty pay increase, only for the 24-year-old to knock it back due to his pregnant partner.

The utility forward is due to become a father in a matter of months, however, he and his partner's family are based in Sydney, and would prefer to stay there when the child is born.

It's a hard decision for the forward, especially seeing as there's a chance he won't be re-signed by the club past this season, however family has to come first, which the Warriors understand, leaving a lot of pressure on Seyfarth to earn the same deal elsewhere.