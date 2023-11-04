The Wests Tigers are reportedly considering making a play for one of the game's best five-eighths in Penrith Panthers three-time winner Jarome Luai.

Luai, a New South Wales and Samoan representative with three premiership rings for the Panthers, is off-contract at the end of 2024 and expected to be one of the most hotly-contested signatures on the free agency market.

All players off-contract at the end of 2024 are able to negotiate with rivals as of November 1.

The reports emerged after Panthers coach Ivan Cleary delivered a warning to rival clubs on Wednesday, suggesting that Jarome Luai has yet to show he can play as the number-one playmaker at the NRL level.

“I think that‘s the biggest thing at play here. If any club wants to (pay) the money we're talking about then he may consider leaving but it would have to be for that kind of role,” Cleary said.

“It‘s also, is he ready for that? That's a question mark. Could he do it? I'm sure he could do it. Has he done it (yet)? No, he hasn't. He's done it with Samoa in last year's World Cup. Generally speaking in this team, he has had his role to play, and that's slightly different.

“I guess that‘s a risk everyone will have to take.”

As the Panthers are under enormous salary cap pressure, Luai could very well leave the club for a bigger payday. One club that is reportedly interested in his services is the Wests Tigers, per News Corp.

This was followed by comments from News Corp journalist Michael Carayannis on The Daily Telegraph podcast. Carayannis revealed that Luai worshipped Tigers head coach Benji Marshall as a youngster, and the club could look to exploit this connection.

“The Tigers have an interest,” Carayannis said.

“There are some interesting quotes from Jarome that he used to idolise Benji Marshall. Benji was the star player that he really looked up to.”

Journalist Brent Read followed Carayannis by stating the two became close after they played together for the Maori All-Stars a few years back.

“They know they each other, they were roommates and teammates with the Maori All Stars two or three years ago,” Read said.

“That's when Jarome made those quotes. He said he loved Benji from the age of five when he saw Benji in the 2005 Grand Final.

“He grew up with a Tigers towel that he used to dry himself with every day. It was a heartwarming story.”

It is understood that the Canterbury Bulldogs are also in the hunt for Jarome Luai for the 2025 season. This will see him join former Panthers assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo and former club teammates Stephen Crichton, Jaeman Salmon, Villiame Kikau and Matt Burton.