174 players officially became free agents on November 1 ahead of their NRL top 30 contracts expiring at the end of 2024.

While Jarome Luai, Bradman Best, Joseph Manu and Ezra Mam are headling the list of those players with their futures now up for dispute, the sheer number of players and roster spots still open means a feeding frenzy worth tens of millions of dollars is now underway.

In addition to the 174 players able to negotiate, a handful of others - ten to be exact - have either player options or mutual options, which means they can also hit the negotiating table.

Here is the full list of every player who can negotiate their futures from today.

Brisbane Broncos

Kurt Capewell, Delouise Hoeter, Jock Madden, Ezra Mam, Brendan Piakura, Adam Reynolds, Jordan Riki, Martin Taupau, Billy Walters

Canberra Raiders

Michael Asomua, Nick Cotric, Jamal Fogarty, Peter Hola, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Brad Morkos, Josh Papalii (mutual option), Jordan Rapana, Pasami Saulo, James Schiller, Harley Smith-Shields, Adrian Trevilyan, Elliott Whitehead, Zac Woolford

Canterbury Bulldogs

Bailey Biondi-Odo, Reece Hoffman, Samuel Hughes, Max King, Liam Knight, Joseph O'Neill, Chris Patolo, Hayze Perham, Ethan Quai-Ward, Khaled Rajab, Toby Sexton, Jeral Skelton, Jackson Topine

Cronulla Sharks

Jayden Berrell, Jesse Colquhoun, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Mawene Hiroti, Kayal Iro, Oregon Kaufusi (mutual option), Matt Moylan, Niwhai Puru, Toby Rudolf, Siteni Taukamo, Connor Tracey, Jack Williams

Gold Coast Titans

Jacob Alick, Oskar Bryant, Jaylan De Groot, Kieran Foran, Klese Haas, Arama Hau, Isaac Liu, Ben Liyou, Treymain Spry, Joe Stimson, Thomas Weaver, Ryder Williams

Manly Sea Eagles

Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Zac Fulton, Karl Lawton, Fletcher Meyers, Ben Trbojevic, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega, Corey Waddell

Melbourne Storm

Joe Chan (mutual option), Tom Eisenhuth, Chris Lewis, Nick Meaney, Aaron Pene, Tristan Powell, Marion Seve, Reimis Smith

Newcastle Knights

Bradman Best, Mat Croker, Tyson Frizell (player option), Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Krystian Mapapalangi, Myles Martin, Jacob Saifiti, Enari Tuala, Toni Tupouniua

New Zealand Warriors

Rocco Berry, Jackson Ford, Jackson Frei, Tohu Harris, Shaun Johnson, Valingi Kepu, Jacob Laban, Freddy Lussick, Zyon Maiu'u, Luke Metcalf, Jazz Tevaga, Taine Tuaupiki

North Queensland Cowboys

Jodeci Baker-Tiraha, Emarly Bitungane, Tom Chester, Jake Clifford, Tom Dearden, Robert Derby, Kyle Feldt, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Jake Granville, Jai Hansen, Coen Hess, Kaiden Lahrs, Zac Laybutt, Sam McIntyre, Jordan McLean, Mia Pua'avase, Jamal Shibasaki, Wil Sullivan, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Chad Townsend, Semi Valemei

Parramatta Eels

Daejarn Asi, Zac Cini, Jabriel Kalache, Makahesi Makatoa, Jirah Momoisea, Ofahiki Ogden, Ky Rodwell, Bailey Simonsson, Blaize Talagi (player option)

Penrith Panthers

Paul Alamoti, Matthew Eisenhuth, Luke Garner, Zac Hosking, Mitch Kenny, Daine Laurie, Ativalu Lisati, Jarome Luai, Taylan May, Tyrone Peachey, Preston Riki, Luke Sommerton, Sunia Turuva

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Thomas Burgess, Michael Chee-Kam, Jye Gray, Dean Hawkins, Josiah Karapani, Liam Le Blanc, Ben Lovett, Peter Mamouzelos, Taane Milne, Shaquai Mitchell, Isaiah Tass, Leon Te Hau, Izaac Thompson

St George Illawarra Dragons

Talatau Amone, Jack Bird (mutual option), Josh Coric, Jack de Belin, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Jaiyden Hunt, Francis Molo, Michael Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Cody Ramsey, Jackson Shereb, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli, Savelio Tamale, Alec Tuitavake, Paul Turner

Sydney Roosters

Nat Butcher, Angus Crichton, Luke Keary, Joseph Manu, Terrell May, Lewis Murphy, Brandon Smith (player option), Sandon Smith, Joseph Suaalii, Daniel Tupou, Sitili Tupouniua, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Naufahu Whyte, Siua Wong

The Dolphins

Euan Aitken, Jesse Bromwich, Robert Jennings (mutual option), Edrick Lee, Anthony Milford, Mark Nicholls, Kodi Nikorima, Tesi Niu, Ray Stone, Mason Tague (mutual option), Valynce Te Whare, Jarrod Wallace

Wests Tigers

Shawn Blore, Adam Doueihi, Sione Fainu, Lachlan Galvin, Asu Kepaoa, Brandon Mansfield, Jordan Miller, Triston Reilly, Solomone Saukuru, Aidan Sezer, Jake Simpkin, Tony Sukkar, Brandon Tumeth (player option), Junior Tupou