The Wests Tigers are reportedly attempting to extend the contracts of two stars who they see as the future of the club.

Following back-to-back victories against the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles, the Tigers are on top of the world and will enter the bye this upcoming round.

While they aim to finish off the bottom of the ladder for the first time in three years, this hasn't stopped them from looking forward towards the future as the club continues its rebuild under CEO Shane Richardson and head coach Benji Marshall.

Two players instrumental to this rebuild have been five-eighth Lachlan Galvin and forward Fonua Pole, who have shown that they have the potential to be future stars of the competition.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Tigers are attempting to extend the contracts of Pole and Galvin to keep them at the club, something they see as the number one priority at the moment.

This comes as Pole is off-contract at the end of the 2025 season and is free to negotiate with rival teams from November 1, while Galvin is off-contract the following season.

Featuring in nearly every match last season, Pole has had a breakout season in 2024, where he has become a fan-favourite and been considered one of the club's best forwards.

A Victorian product, the hard-running lock and front-rower has made 507 tackles, 43 tackles busts, 963.1 post-contact metres and ran a total of 2383 running metres and is destined to appear in the international arena later this year.

The favourite to earn the Dally M Rookie of the Year award before being ineligible for it after being suspended, Galvin has arguably been the club's best player this season.

A staple of the team for many years to come, Galvin has scored four tries, forced eight drop-outs, provided 14 try assists and averaged 131 running metres per match in his 20 appearances in 2024.

Not a stranger to rumours surrounding his future, reports emerged earlier in the season that he asked for an early release and was linked with a potential move to either the Penrith Panthers or Sydney Roosters - he would end up putting an abrupt closure to these rumours.

The Wests Tigers will gain the services of Jarome Luai, Jeral Skelton and Sunia Turuva next season from the Bulldogs and Panthers.

They have also recently announced the signing of seven players - Tim Johannssen, Lachlan Broederlow, Kobie Wilson, Vaka Aho, Jaxson Rahme, Tristan Hope and Eidan Ackland - as they look to make good on their promise of becoming a development club and further their depth in the backs and forwards.