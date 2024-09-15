The NRL have confirmed both semi-finals next weekend will be played at Allianz Stadium.

Despite the Sharks making a push to be allowed to play their home semi-final after losing to the Melbourne Storm in the Shire, the NRL blocked that, adhering to their own rules.

It's understood the Sharks were also offered CommBank Stadium at Parramatta, but ultimately elected to play the game at the Sydney Football Stadium, where it will go head-to-head with a sold out Sydney Swans AFL preliminary final at the same time, being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Cronulla are fearful the crowd on hand for their own game as a result could be tiny.

The Cowboys qualified to play Cronulla by beating the Newcastle Knights in an elimination final on Saturday evening in Townsville.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Roosters, who lost to the Penrith Panthers on Friday night, will host the Saturday evening clash with a two-day advantage in recovery against the Manly Sea Eagles, who knocked over the Canterbury Bulldogs in a thriller at Homebush in the final game of Week 1.

The winner of the Sharks and Cowboys will clash with the Penrith Panthers, likely at Accor Stadium the following Friday, while the winner of the Roosters and Manly will face the daunting prospect of a trip to Melbourne in the preliminary finals.

Week 2 finals fixtures

First semi-final: Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Friday, September 20, 7:50pm (AEST)

Second semi-final: Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Saturday, September 21, 7:50pm (AEST)

Week 3 likely fixtures

First preliminary final: Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks/North Queensland Cowboys at Accor Stadium, Friday September 27, 7:50pm (AEST)*

Second preliminary final: Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters/Manly Sea Eagles at AAMI Park, Saturday, September 28, 7:50pm (AEST)*

Grand final

Penrith Panthers/Cronulla Sharks/North Queensland Cowboys vs Melbourne Storm/Sydney Roosters/Manly Sea Eagles at Accor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 7:30pm (AEST)