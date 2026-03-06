The New Zealand Warriors opened their 2026 campaign in style with a convincing 42-18 win over the Sydney Roosters in front of a sold-out home crowd.

Despite the victory, coach Andrew Webster was quick to temper the excitement after the final whistle.

“Good to get the monkey off the back. Lots to be happy about and lots to tidy up,” Webster said post-match.

The Warriors ran in seven tries in an impressive attacking display, but Webster admitted the final margin didn't fully reflect the contest.

“I think the scoreline flatters us a little bit.”

Webster pointed to defensive lapses against a dangerous Roosters outfit.

“Out of the whole NRL, they are the hardest to tackle, like individually,” he said.

“You have got to be on your game and make your tackles, and I just feel we didn't do that individually at times.”

Several players drew praise from the Warriors coach, including forward Jackson Ford, who was spotted clutching at his shoulder late in the game.

“Jackson Ford was amazing,” Webster said.

Asked about Ford's condition afterwards, Webster brushed off any immediate concerns.

“Yeah, he tells me he's ok, but with Jackson, you wouldn't know he's that tough.”

One of the loudest moments of the night came when young forward Leka Halasima scored with his very first touch after coming into the game, leaping high to collect a kick near the Roosters' line.

Webster said the moment was exactly the type of impact the young forward can bring without needing to play extended minutes just yet.

“The day will come when he plays 80 minutes, and I am looking forward to that day because it will be awesome, but he doesn't need to do it right now,” Webster said.

“He just needs to own his little time and have that impact, cause there is nothing wrong coming on and scoring a try on the first touch.”

Halfback Tanah Boyd was one of the star performers on the night, scoring a try and controlling the game well, something Webster said reflected the work he had put in leading into the season.

“Yeah, definitely I'd say so. I think like the way he's trained and how clear he's been,” Webster said when asked whether Boyd played a standout game.

“How fast he ran for that try. When Tanah runs, that's where he's at his best. I would agree with you, I think that was his best game in the jersey.”

Boyd's performance naturally raised questions about the halves combination once injured playmaker Luke Metcalf returned, but Webster was happy to keep that discussion for another time.

“Am I allowed to say we will cross that bridge when we get to it?” Webster laughed.

“Nah, I think we've got great depth in the halfback position.

“When that happens, we will work out what the best balance is for our team. I think you also don't have to pigeonhole halves so that they can only wear the 7 jersey. I think everyone is getting a little bit better at being a 6 and a 7, or you just look at them as two halves.

“But I'm not suggesting anything at the moment. I'm just grateful we have four really good halfbacks.”

For all the excitement around a dominant round one win, Webster reminded fans and media not to read too much into the opening week.

“We love impressing our fans, but also they're pretty smart, our fans, and I think they'll understand that we weren't that clinical at times,” he said.

“Tonight was worth two points, like it's not the grand final and everyone puts a lot of emphasis on round one.”

“You get judged. Last year, they said we would get the spoon when we lost in Vegas. Tonight, everyone is gonna say we are real contenders.”

“It's two points, and if I had a dollar for every team that won round one and didn't back it up the next week, you'd be rich.”