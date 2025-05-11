New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster is still not satisfied with his team, despite sitting in second place on the NRL ladder after a one-point win over the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday evening in Wollongong.

The Warriors have had to do things the hard way at times over the first ten rounds, but now hold a record of seven wins and two losses from their nine games to hold second spot on the table.

Webster said he was impressed with his playing group's toughness despite their attack still being clunky at times, particularly in the second halves of games.

"It probably sits where it has every week. We aren't playing our best football in the second half, but we are very tough and resillient. We are obviously losing a lot of players with injury, and the boys are finding a way. We have a lot of young guys learning on the run," Webster said during his post-match press conference.

"It's cool, but it's hard for them. They are doing a great job to push through it.

"I thought we got better the harder it got at the end, but up until that we were just making stuff up and hanging on by a thread."

The game, which was decided by a surprise field goal from halfback Luke Metcalf ten minutes out from full time, was a roller-coaster for the Warriors who had run away to an early lead.

The Auckland-based side kicked the field goal and then managed to hang on, with Metcalf catching the Dragons' defence by surprise in kicking the one-pointer.

Webster said he was happy with the field goal, despite the rest of the performance not being at the level required.

"I thought it was the right call at the right time from Luke," Webster said on the field goal.

"I think he will look at his game. I didn't think we attacked well in the second half. I thought we were kind of unorganised.

"We didn't get much ball, but we were down there fatigued and tired, and then we just didn't even fire a shot.

"I liked that bit though. One point was important there, and I don't think anyone in the stadium apart from Luke thought he was going to take it so they are always the best field goals, and the smartest ones.

"I don't think Luke or the team will be happy with the way we attacked tonight."

The coach revealed Metcalf spends time practicing deception in the art of field goal kicking.

"I don't want to give away too much here, but Luke actually practices that deception bit. He looks like he is playing, but then he knows what he wants to do. He is putting a lot of time into little things like that, and they happen to be big plays at the time," Webster added.

"I don't think it's one of his better games tonight. I love him. He is unbelievable. But I feel like the field goal tonight and the last two minutes he was really clear. I think he will be happy with the moment, but not the way he played. He has high standards, and we love his progression, and I reckon what he learnt tonight will be another good learning curve."