10 of the 12 St George Illawarra Dragons' players who attended a house party last Saturday returned to training on Monday morning.

While Daniel Alvaro and Zac Lomax continue to hold out against signing the sworn document to return to training, the other ten are readying themselves for a move to the Queensland hub.

It's understood Alvaro and Lomax will be free to travel to Queensland on Sunday once their 14 days expires, however, they will then be forced into another two weeks of isolation, unless they sign the document and travel north with the remainder of the team.

Both Josh McGuire and Blake Lawrie, who were in attendance at the party, faced the media at the completion of training on Tuesday, with coach Anthony Griffin rather unimpressed.

The Dragons play the Sea Eagles on Friday night in their first game within the Queensland bubble.

"It was probably one of the hardest phone calls I have had to make to 'Hook'," McGuire said.

"He was quite ropeable and for myself I have got to earn back that trust and earn back that respect from the group.

"We had a big chat yesterday, we got read the riot act, which is very much deserved, and everyone was a bit remorseful, gun shy, and nervous around the group.

McGuire said the club are looking to move on though.

"We trained really well yesterday, everything was put to bed and we just want to move forward as a football club and as a team. The 12 of us are very upset that we have let everyone down, especially the club, the fans and the NRL as well.

"It is a massive ordeal that has gone on and we warrant every repercussion that we have copped so we can't sit here and cry foul."

Lawrie said the group thought it was harmless.

"I knew we had to be safe, but I thought it was just a harmless little get-together. Because we are in our own bubble, we thought it was harmless," said Lawrie.

The Dragons will name their team for the encounter with Manly this afternoon. It's understood both Alvaro and Lomax will be overlooked, with the latter supposedly ready to finally return from a thumb injury.

St George Illawarra could also be without Ben Hunt and Tariq Sims, who would be backing up less than 48 hours after the competition of State of Origin Game 3.

It makes it unclear whether Griffin will use any of the other suspensions this week, with the Red V able to spread the 12 one-week suspensions out over a period of up to four games.