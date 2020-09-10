Paul Kent believes Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett will make a return to the Broncos either in 2021 or 2022.

Karl Morris is open to Bennett returning to the club in a coaching director role and Bennett said he was humbled by the suggestion as per, The Courier-Mail.

Kent believes that behind the scenes there are developments in motion to bring Bennett back to Red Hill.

“The campaign has begun,” Kent said.

“It is that transparent. Peter Badel doesn’t write a story quoting Wayne Bennett, without Wayne knowing the whole picture.

“Karl Morris is currently the chairman of a club that is in trouble that needs a way out and Wayne is now potentially a light out of the darkness.

“He sits there and goes, if Wayne Bennett will get us out of this mess then we will do it and that is what he entertained today.”

Bennett was grilled about the developments at a press conference on Wednesday.

“I made a statement about it and that’s all I’m saying. It’s speculative. I’ve spoken to nobody. I’m making a statement and I will leave it at that,” Bennett said.

“You don’t leave me in a position not to make a statement. The statement was made at the other end and I was only responding to that.

“The thing I’ve learnt in this business is that the ‘no comment’ doesn’t work. I wasn’t going to run around making no comment. So I’ve made a comment about it and that’s where it stops.”

Journalist Peter Badel believes Bennett is reluctant to admit the fact he is considering a return to the Broncos to be fair to his current employer South Sydney.

“Part of the problem for Wayne Bennett is that he is on contract,” Badel said.

“If he was off-contract now I think he would be at the Broncos next year. But a bit like Bellamy who has always been off-contract at the wrong time when the Broncos wanted to pursue him. Wayne Bennett has another 12 months to run at Souths.

"But the Rabbitohs are building towards the finals and Bennett doesn't want to destabilise the South Sydney train

"Wayne loves the Broncos and he cares about the club

"But Wayne Bennett would need some certainty about running the football department at the