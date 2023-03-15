While the Penrith Panthers continue to dominate the NRL, their junior system is a testament of what's to come on their horizon, and this kid proved just that over the weekend.

Facing the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the Harold Matthews competition (under-17s), the Panthers could only muster up a 24-24 draw, just their second non-victory during the season, however the highlight for Penrith came 100 metres from the Rabbitohs' try-line.

A young half, believed to be Jhett Sydir, launched a line-drop-out against South Sydney, catching the breeze and sailing 65 metres on the full. The monster kick left young Bunnies chasing the ball like a $20 note in the breeze, eventually scooped up five metres out from their own line.

Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary have a lock of Penrith's halves spots, so much so they've forced Matt Burton and Isaiya Katoa away from the club, however with efforts like this being produced in under-17s, it's only a matter of time until another young half announces themselves.

95m DROP OUT 🤯 Check out this beauty from Harold Matthews action on the weekend. #pantherpride 🐾 pic.twitter.com/KgVz5GVyd4 — Penrith Panthers 🏆🏆 (@PenrithPanthers) March 15, 2023