PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 24: Panthers fans perform the 'Viking Clap' during the round seven NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Canberra Raiders at BlueBet Stadium on April 24, 2022, in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

While the Penrith Panthers continue to dominate the NRL, their junior system is a testament of what's to come on their horizon, and this kid proved just that over the weekend.

Facing the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the Harold Matthews competition (under-17s), the Panthers could only muster up a 24-24 draw, just their second non-victory during the season, however the highlight for Penrith came 100 metres from the Rabbitohs' try-line.

A young half, believed to be Jhett Sydir, launched a line-drop-out against South Sydney, catching the breeze and sailing 65 metres on the full. The monster kick left young Bunnies chasing the ball like a $20 note in the breeze, eventually scooped up five metres out from their own line.

Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary have a lock of Penrith's halves spots, so much so they've forced Matt Burton and Isaiya Katoa away from the club, however with efforts like this being produced in under-17s, it's only a matter of time until another young half announces themselves.

