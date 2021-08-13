Penrith playmaker Nathan Cleary has avoided suspension for his 'shoulder charge' on Dragon Jack Bird.

The Panthers half has been sanctioned for dangerous contact, and can accept a fine for the incident.

Despite starring in his return from injury against St George Illawarra on Friday night, Cleary's collision has drawn the ire of Dragons coach Anthony Griffin.

With 26-minutes remaining in the aforementioned pair's Round 22 clash at Suncorp Stadium, Bird was in the process of running the ball back from his line before being collected by Cleary in what appeared to be a shot that lacked arms.

Following the contest, Bird spilled the Steeden before Cleary's offsider, Matt Burton, charged across the try line to extend the Panthers' lead to a neat 20-points.

Although Cleary had performed admirably in his first effort back after a near two-month layoff after injuring his shoulder during the Blues' successful Origin series, the manner in which he made contact with Bird had Griffin hot under the collar.

“I thought the scoreline was a bit tough on us,” Griffin stated in his post-match press conference.

“With the way the game went they just got their points a little easy at times.

“There were a couple of dodgy calls there, particularly Cleary’s shoulder charge on Jack Bird. How that gets awarded a try I don’t know.

“It was a clear-cut shoulder charge. That’s the one they brought the rule in for where you don’t use your arms."

Griffin continued his tirade by pointing out how key players from his side had faced sanctions for exceedingly similar incidents this season.

“Ravalawa has had three suspensions this year for hitting blokes around the belly button and not using his arms," he said.

“That’s a try-scoring bit of vision that they had to go back and watch and watch, so I don’t know how they clear that.

"It is a massive play. It is six points against the run of play and that was sort of unfortunately our night.

“When you get a few intercepts and a couple of calls like that it makes it harder.

“The biggest disappointment for me is that try from the shoulder charge. I want to know why that is not a shoulder charge?”

In spite of Griffin's views, the Dally M fancy saw things differently.

“I definitely wasn’t trying to shoulder charge,” Cleary said.

“I just saw him trying to pick me out off the kick chase and knew that I was going to have to put my body on the line.

"I think there was someone next to me so I tried to lift my arm but I couldn’t really get it all the way across because he was right next to me.

“I didn’t think it was a shoulder charge. The ref said they were checking it.

“Andrew McCullough asked the referee at the time about the shoulder charge and they said that was clear.”

In a tweet posted during the Friday night clash eventually won by the Panthers 34-16, Gould stated that as Bird had chosen to run at Cleary and that Cleary had only made contact with the ball rather than the runner, he should be available for his side's all important Round 23 clash with South Sydney.

Not a shoulder charge. Bird, who normally dances across-field trying to avoid collision, singled Cleary out and ran directly at him to test his shoulder. Cleary braces himself and the only contact is with ball which comes flying out. Bird shows no signs of being hit hard at all. https://t.co/CT8DSNN06v — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) August 13, 2021

Still, as is usually the case, not everyone shared Gould's point of view.

Can someone explain to me how that was not a shoulder charge by Cleary? — Brent Read (@brentread_7) August 13, 2021

My first time seeing this after seeing people talking about it last night. Probably the most obvious shoulder charge you will ever see. Standing ground would be Cleary taking the contact front on, but he turns and making contact using his shoulder. Minimal force though. https://t.co/WbVl1lLInt — Brent Ford FC (@BrentFord26) August 13, 2021