New Zealand Warriors second rower Kurt Capewell has torn his calf in the warm-up to their game against the Canberra Raiders on Friday night.\n\nIt saw Leka Halasima be promoted into the starting side, giving Morgan Gannon a greater chance to be selected off the six-man bench in the number 20 jumper.\n\nEarly diagnosis from club doctors claims it doesn't look great, with Capewell expected to miss multiple weeks.\n\nHe will be sent off for scans soon to determine the extent of the injury.\n\nThe injury woes are further added for the Warriors when Chanel Harris-Tevita was taken off in the eighth minute of the match after being knocked out by the hip of Noah Martin.\n\nHarris-Tevita is expected to miss their clash next week with the Knights due to the 11-day mandatory stand-down period.