The New Zealand Warriors are set for a roster revamp, with four players off-contract at the end of 2022 likely to leave the club.

According to Stuff.NZ, all of David Fusitu'a, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Sean O'Sullivan and Kodi Nikorima are unlikely to remain at the club beyond the 2022 season..

It comes as the club gets set to make a play for off-contract Sydney Roosters' superstar Joseph Manu.

It has been widely reported that Manu could command seven figures on his next deal in the NRL, while the All Blacks are also rumoured to have been chasing him for a code hop.

The Roosters are still keen to hang onto Manu, but are unlikely to have the salary cap capabilities to go with the Warriors, who are likely to pull out all the stops to secure Manu, who is known to want to play fullback, a position he is unlikely to get at the Roosters with James Tedesco in front of him.

It's understood O'Sullivan does have a contract offer from the club, but has been linked to other clubs and is yet to decide his future. The reports suggest O'Sullivan is more likely to leave for 2023 than stay.

Meanwhile, Fustiua's long-term future is under a cloud due to injury, and Nikorima was said to be keen on an early release to link up with a Queensland club, although that has now been put on the backburner with the Warriors set to remain in Queensland for the entirety of 2022, although they have hopes of playing roughly half of their home games back in Auckland.

Harris-Tavita is the most intriguing of the four however, with the Warriors' half reportedly keen to test the open market.

He can do so from November 1, with the Warriors also reportedly yet to offer him a new deal. It's understood the young half is going to be given six games alongside the incoming Shaun Johnson in 2022 to prove himself before the Warriors negotiate, with that fact alone potentially set to cost him to another club given he can negotiate in roughly six weeks time.

The Warriors are also non-committal on hooker Wayde Egan, according to the report, with the club looking to deal with him in a similar way to Harris-Tavita.