AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 05: Karl Lawton of the Warriors passes the ball out during the round nine NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium on May 5, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Warriors hooker Karl Lawton is set to mis the next 5-8 months after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery, per Stuff.nz.

Lawton is understood to have sustained the injury to his left leg during pre-season training with New Zealand in New South Wales.

 

The Warriors will now put their faith in the hands of sole No.9 Wade Egan, with coach Nathan Brown lacking in the dummy-half depths ahead of next season.

The Auckland-based club have been linked to New Zealand international and Melbourne star Brandon Smith, with Brown since backing in Lawton and Egan earlier this month instead of a move for the Storm hooker.

If Brown is to look further in-house, Kodi Nikorima could be the man to take on the No.9 role given his past with the Broncos.

Jazz Tevaga would be another viable option for Brown, who could also dip into his youthful stocks with inexperienced duo Temple Kalepo and Taniela Otukolo having promising campaigns in SG Ball.