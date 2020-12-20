Warriors hooker Karl Lawton is set to mis the next 5-8 months after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery, per Stuff.nz.

Lawton is understood to have sustained the injury to his left leg during pre-season training with New Zealand in New South Wales.

Karl Lawton suffered an achilles injury at Warriors training that required surgery. Facing a usual recovery time of 5-8 months, won’t be fit til mid-late season at best. The 4th achilles rupture in the NRL for 2020, only 2 occurred from 2017-2019. Wish him the best with recovery pic.twitter.com/XhM5fOyGkl — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) December 20, 2020

The Warriors will now put their faith in the hands of sole No.9 Wade Egan, with coach Nathan Brown lacking in the dummy-half depths ahead of next season.

The Auckland-based club have been linked to New Zealand international and Melbourne star Brandon Smith, with Brown since backing in Lawton and Egan earlier this month instead of a move for the Storm hooker.

If Brown is to look further in-house, Kodi Nikorima could be the man to take on the No.9 role given his past with the Broncos.

Jazz Tevaga would be another viable option for Brown, who could also dip into his youthful stocks with inexperienced duo Temple Kalepo and Taniela Otukolo having promising campaigns in SG Ball.