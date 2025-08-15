New Zealand Warriors forward Jackson Ford will miss the remainder of the regular season after being slapped with a three-match suspension by the match review committee (MRC).

Charged with a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle on Corey Allan, Ford will miss the club's next three matches against the Gold Coast Titans, Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles if he decides to take the early guilty plea.

However, if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty, the punishment will be increased to four matches and he will miss the club's opening match of the 2025 NRL Finals series.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs duo Josh Curran and Samuel Hughes were both placed on report from Friday's matches, but the latter is only facing a $1800-2500 fine for a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle, while the former has not been charged.

“I think over the last month we've had, before I say this the Roosters were really good tonight and they've been good for a long period, so not taking anything away from them,” Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo said after their loss to the Sydney Roosters.

“But in terms of what we can control, the last four games we've had two of our best performances and two of our worst.

“Not happy about that, you can't be that team that goes good performance, poor performance.”