The New Zealand Warriors have bolstered their depth at hooker for next season, re-signing Freddy Lussick until the end of the 2024 season.

Joining the club on a six-month contract in May, Lussick has added much-needed depth to the Warriors number nine stock, meaning he and Wayde Egan will fight it out to be the club's full-time starting rake, with Egan the front-runner as it stands.

The Warriors are technically Lussick's third NRL club, playing nine games at the Sydney Roosters as well as two games for the Dragons on loan, before being granted a release alongside fellow Rooster-at-the-time, Ronald Volkman, to join the New Zealand based club.

Warriors general manager of football, Craig Hodges, is delighted to have secured Lussick's signature, and not just for what he delivers during the 80 minutes.

“Freddy has settled in brilliantly since joining us," he said. "While he’s a great fit for our club as deputy to Wayde Egan, he has also really impressed us with what he has provided off the field.”

Having already lost Kodi Nikorima mid-year and losing Chanel Harris-Tavita for 2023, there's a real chance for Lussick to cement himself as the club's utility next season, especially with the leap of faith shown by Freddy to re-sign while the club is still searching for a new head coach.

Lussick has been named in the reserves for the Warriors homecoming clash against the Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium this weekend, with interim coach Stacey Jones instead opting to start Egan at hooker, and Harris-Tavita the bench utility.

Don't be surprised if Lussick winds up on the bench though, following news Reece Walsh will miss the contest after contracting COVID.