The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed that three star players will be making a return for their opening match against the Roosters to kick off their 2026 campaign.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (hamstring), Chanel Harris-Tevita (calf), and Marata Niukore (calf) will all rebound from preseason injuries just in time for Round 1.

The three players missed both their preseason challenge fixtures against the Sea Eagles and the Dolphins in February.

It comes as a massive bonus for the Warriors, who will be without Mitch Barnett and Luke Metcalf to start the season, who are both recovering from long-term knee injuries sustained mid-season last year.

Harris-Tevitas' timely return is a breath of relief for the Warriors, who are under an injury crisis in the halves before the first whistle has even been blown.

Harris-Tevita is expected to get the first call-up in the halves for the Warriors to start their season, with Te Maire Martin succumbing to a leg fracture in the All Stars fixture.

Along with Metcalf's long-term injury, the Warriors' depth is already being tested early on in the season.

The pressure will be building on halves partners Harris-Tevita and Tannah Boyd, without sharing the field in the trials, they will have to take time to strike a combination before Metcalf is expected back between Rounds 8-10.