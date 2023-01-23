The New Zealand Warriors have locked in a partnership for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with radio network SENZ.

The Sports Entertainment Network, who have a host of stations around Australia, also broadcast on 28 different frequencies around New Zealand through SENZ.

The two-year partnership between the club and radio network will see SENZ take a prominent role in matchday activities, fan engagement and awareness around the club as well as hospitality at home games.

SENZ will also provide match day coverage of every home game and away game broadcasts via Warriors live on SENZ platforms, which carry radio transmission around the country.

SENZ can also be listened to from within Australia through their app or website.

Warriors' CEO Cameron George said the partnership was about reconnecting with New Zealand-based fans of the club, who have been unable to watch their team live in action for much of the last three seasons.

“Partnering with SENZ comes at a highly significant time as we look forward to our first full season back home since 2019,” he said.

“For us 2023 is all about reconnecting with fans and the wider community on every level. It's a new beginning for us after being away from home for so long and our new relationship with SENZ will be critical in helping us achieve that.”

The partnership comes as the Warriors attempt to rebound up the ladder during their first full season at home since 2019, before the COVID pandemic kicked in and forced them to relocate to Australia.

The Warriors played a handful of games back in New Zealand at the end of 2022, but will play all of their home games in the country this year, as well as an away game against the Wests Tigers.