Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's future is quickly becoming a talking point across the NRL, with the veteran outside back reportedly set to test the market as he looks to extend his playing career beyond this year.

The 32-year-old is coming off contract with the Warriors at the end of the season, and signs are pointing toward a fresh start elsewhere.

Several Sydney clubs are already showing interest, particularly those in need of experienced outside backs who can bring leadership and consistency, per News Corp.

Tuivasa-Sheck's journey through the game has been anything but conventional.

He began his NRL career with the Roosters between 2012 and 2015 before moving to the Warriors in 2016.

In 2021, he made a high-profile switch to rugby union, only to return to the Warriors and rugby league not long after.

There had been consideration of joining the breakaway union competition R360, but with that project now delayed until at least 2028, his focus has shifted back to the NRL.

With 234 games and 75 tries to his name, he remains a valuable option for clubs seeking proven talent.

Meanwhile, changes at the Warriors — including the signing of Melbourne winger Will Warbrick — have added to the likelihood of Tuivasa-Sheck moving on.

As recruitment discussions heat up, Tuivasa-Sheck could be poised for a move back to Sydney, potentially bringing his NRL journey full circle.