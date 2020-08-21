The New Zealand Warriors will await confirmation on whether Parramatta loan duo Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings will remain with the club after this weekend’s clash with the Bulldogs, reports NRL.com.

Alvaro and Jennings were signed to a four-week loan deal last month, but with that deal coming to an end after this weekend, the Warriors will be anxiously waiting to find out whether the two contracts will be extended.

The Eels currently have the healthiest list in the NRL and were impressive in their win over the Melbourne Storm on Thursday night.

On the flip side, the Warriors have had a lot to deal with in 2020, with a number of injuries and a number of players returning home to New Zealand.

Jennings said he’s not sure what’s going to happen after this four-week stint with the Warriors.

“All I know is that I was told I’d be on a four-week loan and I haven’t heard too much about whether I’m staying or not,” Jennings said.

“So I’m assuming after this week I’ll be going back to Parramatta.”

Should the opportunity to stay with the Warriors remain open and the Eels not require his services, Jennings is open to staying with the New Zealand club if they want to extend him.

“I’m really enjoying it here and just playing every week,” Jennings said.

“Obviously, I’d like to continue playing, but I think that decision isn’t up to me. I’ll do whatever both clubs want.”