Jarrod Wallace has been slapped with a Grade 2 charge by the NRL's match review committee after being sent from the field for a dangerous throw during the final ten minutes of Friday evening's heavy loss to the Newcastle Knights.

Meanwhile, David Klemmer, who appeared to attempt to punch Wallace in retaliation for the tackle on Simi Sasagi and was sin binned, avoided any charge from the match review committee and will be free to play next Friday evening against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Klemmer was sin binned under the NRL's "punch and you're off rule," however, the match review committee found no reason to hit him with even a Grade 1 charge, which, for a first offence, would have only resulted in a fine.

Wallace's charge, which is also a first offence, will see him sidelined for two matches with an early guilty plea, or three if he fights and loses.

The Grade 2 charge could be considered a lucky break for Wallace, given the position Sasagi ended up in.

It also follows two Grade 3 dangerous throw charges earlier this season against Manly utility Karl Lawton, and Tigers' back Brent Naden, with both players then missing four weeks after accepting an early guilty plea.

The prop will essentially miss three weeks before his next game now, with the Titans to have a bye, before playing the Brisbane Broncos and Canterbury Bulldogs in their next two matches, potentially under a new coach as the struggling club weigh up Justin Holbrook's future.

Wallace's exit will likely see Moeaki Fotuaika come back into the starting team, with Jaimin Jolliffe - who was a late out for Friday's game - coming back onto the interchange bench for the next fortnight.

Wallace's suspension comes just weeks after he officially signed with the Dolphins for the 2023 season.