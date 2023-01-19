ARL Chairman Peter V'landys has taken fire at Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, who recently announced his intentions to bring three NRL stars back to Rugby Union.

On Wednesday following his recent reinstatement as Wallabies coach, Jones laid out his plans for returning code jumping union juniors from league, as well as mounting his own offensive on NRL talent.

In particular, Jones has reportedly identified Joesph Suaali'i, Will Penisini and Nelson Asofa-Solomona as targets for his NRL raid, as all three players reach the end of their contracts in 2023.

V'landys hit back this morning via Fox Sports, jesting that code-jumping players should bring their phones with them on the field to deal with Union's lengthy breaks in play.

“(They) can take their mobile phone with them on the field because they've got 20 minutes to tweet, Instagram or TikTok,” V'landys said.

“We wish Eddie the best of luck, and I hope he's got his mobile phone with him so he can fill that 30 minutes as well,” V'landys said via the AAP.

Jones's primary target, Roosters phenom Joesph Suaali'i, has a history in rugby, having played Australian Schoolboys in union as a teenager.

It is not the first time Suaali'i's signature has resulted in a tug of war between the two codes, as the now Samoan international was heavily sought after by NRL clubs and Rugby Australia back in 2020.

Additionally, Eels star, Will Penisini captained the King's School First XV rugby union side through an undefeated season back in 2020.