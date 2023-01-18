Eddie Jones has been reinstated as Wallabies head coach for the first time since 2005, and just as he did last time around, he's eyeing off some of the NRL's biggest names.

Jones has been handed the clipboard just eight months out from the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and while he already has former rugby league stars like Marika Koroibete around the side, he isn't done there.

He's been signed through to the end of 2027, meaning he'll lead Australia to that World Cup campaign as well, meaning potential NRL recruits won't be signed purely as short-term stop-gaps ahead of this season.

The 62 year-old had names like Mat Rogers, Wendell Sailor and Lote Tuqiri at his disposal last time around and, unsurprisingly, it appears Joseph Suaalli is near the top of the list this time around, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Rugby Australia are also reportedly keen on luring Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels), Tolu Koula (Manly Sea Eagles) and Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm) across to the 15-man code.

While Eddie's focus is on those already playing the sport, he says one of his primary objectives is to bring home the former union players that jumped ship to league previously.

“We always want to develop players in rugby first. That's the No. 1 priority,” Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“No. 2 is to get back players who were lost initially from rugby to rugby league due to the financial inducements that league are able to give the players. We want to get players back who are lost.

“Thirdly, at the right time, is there an opportunity to secure some talent we don't have in rugby from league? I think there is a strategic plan that needs to be put in place but the first thing is to retain the talent we do have.

"I'm sure the allure of playing in a home Rugby World Cup might be something to attract them back.”

Asofa-Solomona has already flirted with the idea of a cross-code switch, exploring the idea while meeting with previous Wallabies coach Dave Rennie in late 2021.

While their names weren't mentioned by Jones, Origin stars Angus Crichton and Kalyn Ponga both have rich histories with the rival code, and could prove to be targeted in the near future.