Penrith Panthers star Viliame Kikau has opened up on his frustration surrounding the departure of former Canterbury Bulldogs head coach Trent Barrett, the team that Kikau has signed with for next season, claiming that Barrett was the main reason he decided to sign with the Bulldogs.
Kikau has signed a four-year deal with the Bulldogs worth $3.2 million starting next season, but has expressed his disappointment that Barrett won't be at the club.
Barrett was assistant to Ivan Cleary at Penrith during the 2020 season, a time in which Kikau enjoyed Barrett's guidance, and led to Kikau's signing at Belmore.
Kikau has now opened up about his disappointment at Barrett's departure.
"I sent Baz a message a few days after that happened, and I wanted to check up on him," Kikau told The Sydney Morning Herald.
"He said he was all good. I always loved being coached under Baz when he was here. I really enjoyed it.
"[With] some coaches, you just know you communicate with them, you know you can trust them, and they trust you, too. That was the feeling I got with him."
RELATED: Gould sets timeline for new Bulldogs coach confirmation
The second-rower has played every game this season, scoring six tries as part of a side that currently has no injuries with a full squad to pick from and only one loss to their name through 14 games, so the Panthers and Kikau are going well at the moment.
The Panthers travel to New Zealand to face the Warriors this round to try and make it 14 from 15 to start the season, a feat that no team has done in the past decade.