Penrith Panthers star Viliame Kikau has opened up on his frustration surrounding the departure of former Canterbury Bulldogs head coach Trent Barrett, the team that Kikau has signed with for next season, claiming that Barrett was the main reason he decided to sign with the Bulldogs.

Kikau has signed a four-year deal with the Bulldogs worth $3.2 million starting next season, but has expressed his disappointment that Barrett won't be at the club.

Barrett was assistant to Ivan Cleary at Penrith during the 2020 season, a time in which Kikau enjoyed Barrett's guidance, and led to Kikau's signing at Belmore.

Kikau has now opened up about his disappointment at Barrett's departure.

"I sent Baz a message a few days after that happened, and I wanted to check up on him," Kikau told The Sydney Morning Herald. "He said he was all good. I always loved being coached under Baz when he was here. I really enjoyed it.

"When he went there [to Canterbury], he was the main reason why I went there. He’s not there now.