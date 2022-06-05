Canterbury football boss Phil Gould has suggested the Bulldogs are likely to name their new senior coach prior to the season's conclusion.

The Belmore club are beginning to spin the wheels on working out suitable candidates to succeed Trent Barrett at the Bulldogs, with several high-profile names having already been linked to the vacancy.

While highly-touted Panthers assistant Cameron Ciraldo has seemingly baulked at the opportunity, former NRL senior coaches Shane Flanagan, Paul Green and Brad Fittler have all had their names seen to be in reaching distance of Gould's span.

St Helens and Tonga coach Kristian Woolf has also been seen as a potential option for Canterbury to consider, with the Queenslander recently speaking on the likelihood of returning down under.

The Bulldogs will be led by Mick Potter until the cessation of the season on an interim basis, with Gould given time to assess his options and select a worthy candidate.

When questioned on when that decision will occur, Gould revealed on Twitter that the club intends to have their man prior to the end of the season.

Flanagan has already expressed his interest in the position should the Bulldogs come calling, with the former Cronulla coach back on the radar of NRL clubs after serving his coaching ban.

Fittler recently failed to put a line through his own candidacy when questioned on a potential return to coaching an NRL club, with the NSW coach still having another year on his contract with the Blues.

While the Dogs' timeframe for a new coaching is seemingly set, Fittler is unlikely to make a decision on his own future until after the Origin series is concluded.

The Bulldogs are currently anchored to the bottom of the ladder after 13 matches, having recorded 2 wins and 11 losses across the opening half of the 2022 season.

Their sour start will likely continue in their next encounter, hosting Parramatta at Accor Stadium on Monday, June 13.