Two of the NRL's biggest hotheads are shaping up to enter the boxing ring after both Greg Bird and Victor Radley were approached to slip on the gloves in the near future.

The two fiery forwards both have reputations for letting their tempers flare at times, setting up two intriguing bouts in the ring, with Bird set to renew a State of Origin rivalry.

The 39-year-old Bird last played top-flight rugby league in 2019 after a three-year stint with the Catalan Dragons, before continuing his career in local league last year with the Southport Tigers in Queensland.

Paul Gallen reignited rugby league star's interest in boxing after not just a stellar career in the ring, but announcing the former New South Wales captain had pocketed approximately $5 million in a few short years, more than a host of players would earn in their entire NRL careers.

Greg Bird is shaping up to fight Queensland counterpart Sam Thaiday in the ring, reigniting their Origin arena fireworks, with the pair awaiting contracts before the fight is finalised.

The NRL veteran was ready to take on a Maroon in the ring, regardless of the opponent.

“Doesn't matter which Queenslander steps in the ring, they will leave seeing Blue,” Bird told The Daily Telegraph.

While Radley is yet to find an opponent for the post-season bout, The Daily Telegraph revealed that not only has the lock forward been sounded out for fight night, but is keen to test himself with the gloves on.

The fight is expected to be scheduled after the NRL Grand Final to ensure current rugby league stars are free to participate in the clash.