Measured. Composed. Every answer is the right length, every word carefully chosen.

Nathan Cleary, the walk-up NSW Blues halfback reveals precisely as much as he intends to.

When asked about Apisai Koroisau's return to the Origin arena though, something shifts.

The composure doesn't disappear, but something warmer moves underneath.

Cleary leans in slightly despite his arms in a self-hugging position.

From then on, it becomes a conversation with someone who genuinely, deeply loves this game and can't help himself when the conversation turns to the details of his former teammate's selections.

"I think Api's deception and subtleties at hooker is the best out of pretty much anyone I've ever seen," he told Zero Tackle on Tuesday morning.

"Being able to play alongside him, I love it."

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Api Koroisau returns to the State of Origin arena for the first time since Game 1 in 2023, and for Cleary, the reunion matters in ways that go beyond friendship.

He has played alongside Koroisau long enough, both at Penrith and for the Blues, to understand precisely what the hooker unlocks for everyone.

"He just opens up so much space for everyone else," Cleary said.

Cleary's first instinct is to describe the collective effect. The space created for "everyone else."

The Panthers' halfback admires his toughness and his defence, but with the ball in his hands, he enjoys it every time.

The footy brain was already visible, quietly humming beneath the surface.

When asked about Game 1 and what he carries into Game 2, Cleary mentioned the Melbourne Cricket Ground's unique dimensions and how he will have to shape his kicking game accordingly.

Cleary processes everything with the quiet efficiency of someone who has spent a lot of time reading space and timing on the footy field.

He also teased that there have been footy conversations he's had with Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco and Parramatta Eels halfback Mitch Moses.

The second moment his excitement for the game was evident was when he described what it was like to not play the Warriors in Round 13, and how weird it was for him not to play in that game.

"Yeah, it was great. Obviously, with Yeoie (Isaah Yeo), me and Bizza (Brian To'o) being rested and being able to watch that game against the Warriors and see the way the boys performed was incredible," he described.

"It was a great game and a massive win for us as a club.

"I think a lot of the boys in that game took a lot of confidence out of it, but for us three that didn't play, it was like we had almost a bit of FOMO that we weren't out there," Cleary revealed.

"You want to repay the boys the following week, especially coming off the rest."

Cleary mentioned he was also "pleased" with the performance against the Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon, where the Panthers won 68-0 before he went into Origin camp on Monday.

While the Panthers have only lost one game this season, the noise has become loud around the future of 12 Panthers players, including Cleary, and the commentary about having to dominate Origin to be considered in a class of players like no other.

"There hasn't really been too much of a topic of conversation," Cleary stated.

"I think that's probably more for other people to talk about. At the moment, it's such a hectic time of year, so I don't want to waste too much energy thinking about that.

"I think everyone's pretty locked into not only playing well for Penrith, but obviously, now that we're in the Blues environment, we want to play well here."

For a player who thinks about rugby league as deeply as anyone in the game, the answer is surprisingly uncomplicated for his goal heading in to Game 2.

"I think once the origin period's done, then it's probably we can put more thought into it. But for the moment, it's not even been a topic of discussion," Cleary explained.

"I just want to be able to prepare well to put myself in the best position to play as good as I can."

If Game 2 goes the way Nathan Cleary's footy brain is already mapping it out, Queensland could have a long night at the MCG.