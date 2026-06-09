There's nothing more disappointing in rugby league than knowing your club is paying a player far too much than they deserve, wasting salary cap space.
While some clubs are extracting maximum value from every dollar spent, others are stuck carrying contracts that look increasingly difficult to justify on output alone.
Often, it is big-money signings who quickly shift from statement acquisitions to long-term burdens, but sometimes it can be well-intentioned extensions turned sour when form doesn't hold.
Regardless of the situation, several players in the NRL are on contracts that no longer reflect their value, and not in a good way.
It should be noted that by no means are any players on this list inherently bad, they just aren't worth what their contract suggests.
So, let's look at the worst value-for-money contracts in the NRL, considering only contracts with a definitive reported figure on Zero Tackle's website.
8. Clinton Gutherson
Unfortunately for the St George Illawarra Dragons, Clinton Gutherson regressed significantly faster than expected.
Signed on a three-year deal worth $800,000 a season commencing in 2025, Gutherson's competitive spirit hasn't wavered in the slightest, but the 31-year-old is getting slower by the game, with teams constantly exploiting his lack of speed when defending line breaks.
He only has just one try and two try assists in seven appearances too, highlighting that Gutherson is offering very little for the Dragons in attack and defence.
His limited impact has been recognised by the Dragons too, who have signed Scott Drinkwater from 2027 onwards to be the club's new fullback.
So not only are the Dragons currently paying $800,000 for a fullback who struggles with the current speed of the game, they'll be paying $800,000 for a player who will most likely not even be in the starting 13 next season.
Effectively, it's $800,000 of cap space that could be used to strengthen the squad elsewhere.