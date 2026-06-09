There's nothing more disappointing in rugby league than knowing your club is paying a player far too much than they deserve, wasting salary cap space.

While some clubs are extracting maximum value from every dollar spent, others are stuck carrying contracts that look increasingly difficult to justify on output alone.

Often, it is big-money signings who quickly shift from statement acquisitions to long-term burdens, but sometimes it can be well-intentioned extensions turned sour when form doesn't hold.

Regardless of the situation, several players in the NRL are on contracts that no longer reflect their value, and not in a good way.

It should be noted that by no means are any players on this list inherently bad, they just aren't worth what their contract suggests.

So, let's look at the worst value-for-money contracts in the NRL, considering only contracts with a definitive reported figure on Zero Tackle's website.