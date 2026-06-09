Southern Orcas chairman Sir Graham Lowe has insisted the South Island-based club is ready to get off the ground if they can successfully land an NRL license.

Momentum is building for another New Zealand NRL side following the recent overwhelming support the New Zealand Warriors have received in the past three years.

The Auckland-based club is selling out every home game, taking matches across the country to Wellington for Anzac Day, all while being in a rugby union-dominated landscape.

With ambitious expansion projects to Perth and Papua New Guinea, Lowe feels it's only right for the NRL to look towards the New Zealand market to capitalise on the hype following the Warriors around the country and mark Christchurch as the next NRL location.

With the ongoing broadcast rights deals being finalised, one reported bidder is keen to have a 20th team in the NRL as early as 2029, to create a 10th fixture, generating more revenue for both the NRL and the TV rights holder.

Speculation is mounting the two biggest bids for the latest NRL side are down to a second team in New Zealand, with the Orcas leading the race, and Brisbane's western corridor amid fears the rival AFL code is plotting to secure the vacant area.

“It won't be easy by any stretch of the imagination, and we are realistic,” Orcas boss Lowe explained on SEN's Front Office with Vossy.

“But there's a lot of players available, and you'll be surprised where we get them from. Loading matchup…

“We are ready to go. The really important thing though, is to get the tick (from the NRL) so we can get the coach in place. That's got to be a key factor in the whole lot.

“But I mean, chances like this come along less than once in a blue moon.