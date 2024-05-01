Currently without a contract for next season, veteran Dolphins forward Jarrod Wallace is reportedly attracting interest from several clubs.

A veteran of 212 NRL appearances with three different teams, Wallace was an integral part of the club's forward pack last season but has struggled to cement a spot in the team this year following the arrival of Thomas Flegler and the breakout of Max Plath.

While he was once chosen to represent Queensland in State of Origin six times (between 2017-2019), he is now getting older and will turn 33 later this year in July.

Considering the club has signed young gun Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (North Queensland Cowboys) for 2025, Tom Gilbert will return from injury, and he will run off-contract. Wallace's time at the club could become outnumbered.

Despite this, he has been gaining interest from several clubs in the Super League, per The Courier Mail.

While there has been no confirmation on which overseas clubs are interested in his services, the publication has also reported that if he decides to remain in Redcliffe beyond this season, he will face a hefty pay cut.

At the end of last year, Wallace expressed his desire to remain in The Dolphins jersey, but it is unknown if that has changed as he has only played two games this season - both off the interchange bench.

Playing 36 minutes in Round 2 and 48 minutes in Round 6, the prop scored one try, made 34 tackles (91.9 per cent tackle efficiency) and 241 total running metres.