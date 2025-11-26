The Canberra Raiders may welcome Coby Black to the nation's capital a year ahead of schedule.

Despite there originally being no chance of the move happening before the start of 2027 when Black has already signed with the Raiders, that situation has pivoted in recent days.

It's now understood the Raiders and Broncos are working through the chance of it happening in the background.

From Brisbane's point of view, Black is out of their long-term plans with Jonah Pezet to arrive in 2027, but in the short-term, Black still may be required with Adam Reynolds at times struggling to stay fit, and Ben Hunt also approaching the end of his career.

Hunt will also be used in the dummy half role at full strength, and it's something the club may not want to change if needed.

The Raiders though would love to have Black arrive a season early where he will begin a fight with Ethan Sanders to take over from Jamal Fogarty, who has joined the Manly Sea Eagles for 2026, at halfback.

Ricky Stuart said he wasn't directly involved in the discussions, but confirmed to SEN Radio that Black wants to make the move for 2026, and said it would be a win-win situation for the club whichever way it pans out.

“There's a lot of talk about it and there has been some movement,” Stuart told *SEN 1170 Mornings.

“I haven't got involved in it because it's got nothing to do with me.

“Coby's very keen to join the club in 2026 but it's not a decision that comes down to me.

“I'm going to be fortunate either way. If he does join us, it's going to be great for us and we get our opportunity to start coaching him a year early, but if not, I'm very happy for him to be under the guidance of Adam Reynolds in Broncos' colours.

“He gets another 12 months under the guidance of Adam and Ben Hunt, who's also a very experienced half.

“That's the type of opportunity and experience that young halves can only gain from… but there has been talk about it, but honestly, I just don't know where it's at.”

Sanders, who spent 2025 in the Raiders system after moving from the Parramatta Eels, struggled to find form at reserve grade level, and it has been made clear the Raiders are not keen on him being their only option at number seven.

The Green Machine had attempted to re-sign Fogarty, and also claimed they were going to chase an experienced halfback after his signing with Manly.

Despite that, Sanders would likely still be favourite for the role with Black still exceptionally raw.

The Broncos half is rated as one of the best young guns in the game though, having played junior representative rugby league, and at one point being seen as the long-term successfor Reynolds, who will likely retire at the end of 2026.