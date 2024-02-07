The Newcastle Knights are reportedly closing on re-signing head coach Adam O'Brien on a new long-term deal.

It was revealed this week that he has all but agreed to the new deal, with it having first reported to be in the works late last year.

Speaking to The Newcastle Herald, club CEO Phillip Gardner says the club and coach simply need to complete the signing process for the contract to be made official while also revealing the contract will be a three-year one, locking O'Brien in at the Knights until at least the end of the 2027 season.

"We've very close. We've basically agreed to terms," Gardner told the publication.

"The board has ratified it, [but] I've got to get it signed. It will be very, very soon. Definitely before our first home game.

"My expectation is he'll sign a three-year extension for 2025, 26 and 27. We have an agreement in-principle."

The Knights are riding a wave of momentum heading into the 2024 season, having put on an incredible second half of the 2023 campaign to go from a likely bottom-four team to hosting an elimination final, where they beat the Canberra Raiders, before falling short in Auckland the following week in a semi-final against the New Zealand Warriors.

O'Brien, during the first half of last season, was reportedly hanging onto his head coaching seat by a thread, with the club weighing up whether to move on the mentor who has been in charge of the Knights since 2020.

The Knights have re-signed a host of key players in recent times, including the most recent acquisition of Bradman Best after he was heavily targetted by a number of rival clubs, including the Wests Tigers.

Jacob Saifiti is another who was targeted by rival clubs, only to re-sign with the Knights. In doing so, he took himself off the open market only weeks after he was able to sign elsewhere.

The two signings have been viewed by those in the Hunter as a show of faith in the coaching of O'Brien, who is well-liked by the Knights' playing group according to those in the know.

The stability of the Knights having a coach locked in for the next four seasons is a big boost for the club who have one of the most pharocial fan bases in the competition.

O'Brien's contract is matched by that of Kalyn Ponga and Jacob Saifiti, who are both locked in until the end of 2027, while the club also have Daniel Saifiti, Greg Marzhew, Phoenix Crossland and Jack Cogger locked in until the end of 2026, while options in Tyson Frizell's contract could see him remain a Knight for the same length of time.