Despite the Brisbane Broncos releasing a statement on Reynold's groin injury on Sunday, coach Michael Maguire gave him every chance to prove his fitness until a decision had to be made.\n\nReynolds will miss the Queensland derby against the North Queensland Cowboys, with AAP reporting that he wasn't able to overcome the groin injury and will be sidelined for this week.\n\nIt will see young gun half Thomas Duffy take his place in the halfback position and make his Broncos club debut.\n\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/JoelGould6\/status\/2042033714025394331?s=20 \n\nDuffy will line up against the club he made his NRL debut for in Round 1 last year, after signing a one-year deal with the Broncos for 2026.\n\nThe Broncos will run out with an inexperienced spine after being decimated by injury last week, which saw Reece Walsh and Ben Hunt join Reynolds on the casualty ward.\n\nJesse Arthurs has been recalled to the first grade side to fill in at fullback, with Blake Mozer joining the bench to replace Hunt.\n\nThey host a red-hot Cowboys outfit who are bristling with confidence after dismantling the St George Illawarra Dragons last week, resulting in a 32-0 victory.\n\n