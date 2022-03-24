The Dragons and Sharks have confirmed their lineups for the match at WIN Stadium.
|Tyrell Sloan
|2
|Cody Ramsey
|3
|Moses Suli
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|6
|Talatau Amone
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Francis Molo
|9
|Moses Mbye
|10
|Blake Lawrie
|11
|Jack Bird
|12
|Jaydn Su'a
|13
|Tariq Sims
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jack de Belin
|15
|Josh Kerr
|16
|Jackson Ford
|17
|Jack Gosiewski
|RESERVES
|18
|Tautau Moga
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves