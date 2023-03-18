PRIDE OF PLACE: Kia already have sponsorship arrangements with clubs like the Brisbane Broncos, who will play four Thursday night games in 2023. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

The Broncos and Dragons have confirmed their lineups for the match at Suncorp Stadium.

 2023-03-18T08:35:00Z 
Broncos WON BY 22 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
40
FT
18
   STI
    #NRLBroncosDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1Reece WalshReece Walsh
2Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
3Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6Ezra MamEzra Mam
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
9Billy WaltersBilly Walters
16Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
11Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
8Corey JensenCorey Jensen
14Cory PaixCory Paix
15Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
17Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
 RESERVES
18Deine MarinerDeine Mariner
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan1
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai2
Moses SuliMoses Suli3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax4
Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa5
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan6
Ben HuntBen Hunt7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo8
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye9
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie10
Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila11
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A12
Jack BirdJack Bird13
 INTERCHANGE
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle14
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove15
Josh KerrJosh Kerr17
Michael MoloMichael Molo18
 RESERVES
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt20

The 2023 NRL Season is here and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!