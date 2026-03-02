Day one of the Zac Lomax and Parramatta Eels trial began on Monday morning, with the hearing expected to run across seven days, including further sittings on March 13 and 17.

The start of proceedings was delayed multiple times on Monday as behind-the-scenes talks continued.

However, the court was told that the Storm and the Eels are “very close” to an agreement on the terms for Lomax to join Melbourne Storm.

Lomax's barrister, Adam Casselden SC, told the court that discussions had carried on late into Sunday night and were ongoing.

After Monday's delays, Casselden asked for the matter to be stood over until Tuesday, with Parramatta agreeing to return to court at 10 am.

“My present instructions are that the parties are very close to a resolution,” he said.

“I always wish both parties well in their attempts to resolve their differences,” Justice Kunc replied while granting the adjournment.

The Melbourne Storm are keen on securing Lomax as soon as possible, after confirming that their star winger, Xavier Coates, will be unavailable for the first few months of the season due to an Achilles injury.

One suggestion from Parramatta was to delay Lomax's availability until Round 2, which would prevent him from playing against the Eels in the season opener for Melbourne.

Court documents reveal the details of negotiations between the clubs.

Melbourne chairman Matt Tripp rejected a player swap proposed by Parramatta and initially offered a $100,000 transfer fee, later increasing it to $200,000.

Documents show Melbourne ultimately proposed $300,000, with $211,000 in salary cap relief and $89,000 as a transfer fee.

Lomax's legal team claims Parramatta demanded “unreasonable and unrealistic” transfer fees and breached the deed of release by unfairly stopping him from signing with another NRL club.

His lawyers also argue the Eels benefited from releasing him, including by freeing up salary cap space.

Parramatta, meanwhile, points to a January 21 text from Storm chief executive Justin Rodski to NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo.

“Hi Andrew, not getting anywhere at this point, can you apply the blow torch on Parramatta to get this done?” the text read.

The message continued.

“Lomax staying in the NRL is obviously a win for the game.”

In their filings, the Eels expressed their grievances.

“This message was an attempt to use the NRL to place pressure on the Parramatta Eels to resolve the matter on terms acceptable to the Melbourne Storm.”

Negotiations are expected to continue throughout Monday afternoon, with the hearing to continue on Tuesday, March 3.

These last-minute discussions could possibly bring a premature end to this legal dispute and see Lomax run out for Storm by Round 2.