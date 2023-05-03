Upcoming Canberra Raiders centre Jacob Iosefa is fighting for his life after being involved in a horrific motor vehicle accident on Monday night.

The SG Ball player is in a coma with a fractured neck and bleeding in the brain at Canberra Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

Doctors are attempting to stabilise his bleeding via sedation, but there are fears that he could develop a fever whilst this occurs.

The accident occurred when Iosefa drove home to Canberra after playing and visiting family in Wagga Wagga last weekend.

"The Canberra Raiders can confirm SG Ball player Jacob Iosefa remains in Canberra Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit, following a motor vehicle accident on Monday evening," a Canberra Raiders statement read.

"The Raiders have been assisting Jacob and his family who have travelled from Wagga Wagga to be with him, as well as supporting teammates and school friends while Jacob is in hospital."

"Until there is more information, the Raiders will not be making further comment out of respect to his family. The club will continue to support Jacob and his family."

A GoFundMe Page has been set up by Bec Holland, a friend of the family, to support Jacob Iosefa.

"Jacob Iosefa was involved in a serious car accident on his way home to Canberra where he sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently fighting for life in Canberra Hospital," Holland posted.

"Jacob is a budding NRL player who has just signed a 2-year contract with the Canberra Raiders, this has been a long life dream of Jacobs. It's going to be a long road to recovery for Jacob, all donations would be a huge help."

Click the link to Donate to the GoFundMe Page.