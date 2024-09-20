Previously linked with a move away from the Canberra Raiders, front-rower Peter Hola is finally set to exit the club as he remains without a contract for next season.

Struggling to make an impression at the Raiders, Hola has only played three games over the past two seasons for the club after arriving from the North Queensland Cowboys.

Instead, he has been a regular feature in the club's NSW Cup team, making 23 showings this season. Primarily coming off the interchange bench or starting in the front-row, Hola has made 417 tackles at 95 per cent efficiency and averaged 115 running metres per match - 2645 total running metres.

Still without a contract for the 2025 NRL season, The Canberra Times has reported that Hola will not be offered a contract extension by the Raiders for next season, meaning he will be on the lookout for a new team.

This revelation comes after he rejected offers from the Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils in the Super League at the beginning of the year, having been linked with a move overseas.

It is highly likely that the two teams, along with other clubs in the Super League, may decide to make a play for his services now that he will enter the open market.

“He hasn't been offered, but clubs have come chasing him,” his agent, Chris Orr, told League Express at the time.

“Leigh and Salford were chasing him but he decided that he still has many years in the NRL and wants to pursue his NRL journey. He is sticking where he is at at Canberra.”

An U18s New Zealand Kiwis representative, the 25-year-old Hola managed 12 NRL appearances for the Cowboys between 2019 and 2021 before arriving at the nation's capital.

