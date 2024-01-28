Canberra Raiders forward Peter Hola has rejected two clubs that attempted to make a move on him and lure him away from the nation's capital.

The 24-year-old prop has struggled to make an impression at the Raiders as he has only played two NRL games since joining from the North Queensland Cowboys. Instead, he has been a regular in the club's NSW Cup team, appearing in 22 games last season.

Per reports from League Express, Hola has surprisingly turned down offers to sign with the Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils in the Super League after being linked with a move overseas.

“He hasn't been offered, but clubs have come chasing him,” his agent, Chris Orr, told the publication.

“Leigh and Salford were chasing him but he decided that he still has many years in the NRL and wants to pursue his NRL journey.

“He is sticking where he is at at Canberra.”

Orr revealed that he will remain in the NRL for now, but that could likely change if he struggles to find regular game time at the Raiders. Heading into this season, Hola's aim to play more NRL football could provide difficulty with Morgan Smithies and Zac Hosking arriving at the club.

Before this season, he agreed to take up his contract option with the club, but he remains off-contract at the end of the season and could move away to look for better and more opportunities.