Named the fullback of the U19s NSW Blues side in 2024, Newcastle Knights youngster Connor Votano has reportedly attracted the interest of rival teams and is unlikely to remain at the club before the expiration of his contract.

Stuck behind Kalyn Ponga and Fletcher Sharpe in the pecking order for the No.1 jersey at the Knights, Votano's time at the club may come to an end sooner than expected.

According to Wide World of Sports, several clubs are chasing Votano's signature and it is believed that he is set to make the move out of Newcastle before the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Born in Gosford, Votano had a successful junior career which saw him awarded the Kurt Gidley Award in 2023 and is now spending his time between the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions.

Promoted to the club's development list for this season, he was previously linked with the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of 2024.

The reports surrounding Votano's future come as his younger brother Cooper Votano - a standout in the Harold Matthews Cup competition this year for the Knights - has been linked with a switch to the Melbourne Storm.

According to The Newcastle Herald, Votano has caught the interest of the Melbourne Storm and their recruitment boss, Paul Bunn, has already made a big play to lure him to Victoria for next season.

The move to secure Votano comes as the Storm already have some of the best young and up-and-coming playmakers, such as Jonah Pezet, Keagan Russell-Smith and U19s QLD Maroons representative Stanley Huen - all are seen as potential successors for Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes.